Big Bear Breaks it Down for You - Giving you a wake up call

126 views • 05/22/2023

At what point in time did yesterday's sorcerers become today's scientists? When they bought the #School system and brainwashed you & your children! That's when!

Abandon your imaginary theoretical spinning ball, and come home to God's CREATED Earth.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.