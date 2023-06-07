BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Air Force Shocked! Canada To Sends Deadly Sidewinder Missiles to Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
24 views • 06/07/2023

US Military News


June 6, 2023


In this video, we will discuss the AIM-9 Sidewinder missile supplied by Canada to Ukraine. We will talk about this missile and its technical and combat characteristics. And finally, we will analyze what impact these missiles will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.


The Canadian government has announced its intention to donate 43 AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles to Ukraine. This philanthropic gesture is a testament to Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russian aggression.


Canada's donation of the AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles is a small but significant contribution to the effort to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. The missiles will help Ukraine protect its people and sovereignty. They will send a strong message to Russia that the international community will not stand by and allow Ukraine to be invaded.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaOh4mowQdM

Keywords
russiaair forcewarcanadaus military newsukrainesidewinder missilesaim-9
