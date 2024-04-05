BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.3 Big John Flint: SUFFER the little children: get your infants RSV (Nirsevimab) jabbed, if you love them MVI_0024
61 views • 04/05/2024

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cbb034ab-86d5-48b3-bdb3-e939250fbfc5

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/40c83a67-1aaa-4af0-a2c7-7640314c47f2

This journalist’s blindness, if not outright corruption, on health matters, knows few bounds. In the March 31st 2024 edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia, John Flint has an article on page 3 titled ‘Bub jab urged to beat virus’, where his typical non-questioning of the official advice to take injections against infections is on display. It may as well be copy and pasted straight from Big Pharma’s advertising material for their products. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS, AND ANY CLAIMS OR SUGGESTIONS, IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.

Correction: Dr Michael Page is the Western Australian branch president of the Australian Medical Association.


healthvitamin dmedicineworld health organizationinfant healthpneumoniastrokespcr testshospital admissionslong-covidblood-clottingrat testsfully-informed medical consentnirsevimabrsv injectiondr michael page
