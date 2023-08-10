Donald Trump Praises Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes' Appearance on British Television (August 3, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Political analyst, DOD task force member and Trump Supporter, Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes is interviewed on British Television and makes numerous informative and sometimes shocking revelations. Trump and Mike Flynn have good things to say about her interview.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/