U.S. THREATENS Uganda Over Anti-Gay Law: America Stands For SODOMY On World Stage
35 views • 03/28/2023

Stew Peters Show


March 27, 2023


Uganda’s new law banning sodomy is designed to combat the spread of woke western politics.

Simon Ateba is the White House correspondent for Today News Africa and joins Stew to talk about the White House’s aversion to honest journalism.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has not allowed Simon Ateba to ask a question in nearly 8 months.

America’s largest export appears to be homosexuality.

There is genuine fear the moral depravity in the United States will spread to African nations like Uganda.

Ugandans believe that marriage is between one man and one woman.

If you do your job as a reporter and ask serious questions to the press secretary you will be punished.

This blatant act of discrimination exposes the Biden White House as total hypocrites.

To support honest journalism and integrity-first writing, check out Simon Ateba's Substack at https://simonateba.substack.com/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

discriminationamericausunited stateswokeafricamarriagehypocriteshomosexualitystew peterskarine jean-pierresimon atebauganda banning sodomyanti-gay lawlargest exportmoral depravity
