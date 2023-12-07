Globalists Signal Water Control as Next Authoritarian Power Play

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens if aspiring rulers fail to achieve totalitarian global control through the use of climate or virus scams? The next attack may come by way of water restrictions. In some parts of the U.S., state governments have already begun to restrict and control water. Today we discuss the weaponization of water that is already underway, and what globalists are saying about employing this tactic worldwide.