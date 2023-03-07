Here’s How You Can Identify Brown Rot in Fallen Trees

Here's why decomposed trees look the way they do! 🪵

In this video, Dimitrios Floudas, a researcher and principal investigator at BECC (Biodiversity and Ecosystem services in a Changing Climate) whose research primarily focuses on how mushroom-forming fungi break down organic matter produced by other organisms, explains!

According to Dimitrios, when a tree decomposes and there's a lot of lignin left, the wood breaks down into smaller cubicle parts that are easy to spot if you peel off the bark. 👀

This is known as brown rot and it's a natural process that occurs when lignin breaks down in wood. 👈

So, the next time you're exploring the great outdoors, keep an eye out for the unique look of brown rot in decomposed trees!

