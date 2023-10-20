BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rigging the Law to Criminalize Trump
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
51 views • 10/20/2023

Do the indictments against Trump have any semblance of legitimacy? Are the “far-right extremists” correct in saying he’s being railroaded to prevent him from becoming president again? A frequent contributor to The New American magazine and constitutional expert Joe Wolverton II, J.D., joins Paul Dragu and Gary Benoit in the studio to break down the civil case and four criminal cases against Trump. Wolverton puts Trump’s cases in a historical context and warns of the implications for the Republic and the rule of law as a whole.  

