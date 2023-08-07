BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Communist soccer player proudly fueled by Pfizer VAXX poison
1637 views • 08/07/2023

Pfizer February 3, 2023

"Have you made New Year’s resolutions for 2023? For soccer star Megan Rapinoe, prioritizing her health is at the top of her list! That’s why she decided to ‘kick’ off ⚽️ the new year by getting an updated COVID-19 booster."
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=1219585801992244
###
USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe Reacts to Key Missed Penalty Kick in World Cup Ouster
The United States Women’s National Team was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Sweden on Sunday morning and Megan Rapinoe summed up the loss perfectly after the match. Rapinoe was just one of the USWNT’s three stars to miss a penalty kick in the game’s final moments to seal their team’s fate.

“I thought we played really well. I’m so happy for us that we went out like that, playing the way we did,” she told Fox Sports, according to The Athletic. “I mean this is like a sick joke for me personally. I’m just like this is dark comedy that I missed a penalty. I still just feel really grateful and joyful.”
https://www.siDOTcom/soccer/2023/08/06/uswnt-megan-rapinoe-reacts-missed-penalty

Mirrored - bootcamp

wokeworld cupmegan rapinoewimmin
