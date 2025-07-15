© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Israeli war criminals find safe haven in Patagonia
Amid global outcry over Gaza, IDF soldiers accused of war crimes are fleeing to Argentina—with full backing from President Milei’s regime.
🔍 Key Points:
🔴 Patagonia as a Hideout: Israeli ex-soldiers, documented celebrating atrocities on social media, are entering Argentina and Chile under the radar.
🔴 Milei-Netanyahu Alliance: Argentina now grants Israelis pension rights without residency, while local retirees starve.
🔴 Echoes of Nazi Ratlines: Just like post-WWII, war criminals exploit weak justice systems—this time with state support.
🔴 Eco-Sabotage: Israeli arsonists linked to Patagonian wildfires, with slap-on-the-wrist fines.
🔴 Milei’s Betrayal: Prioritizing Netanyahu’s agenda over Argentinians, his regime enables impunity for genocide perpetrators.
Adding:
Patagonia covers an area of 1 million square kilometres and is larger than 80% of countries on earth. It comprises about half of Chile and half of Argentina and, remarkably, is home to less than 5% of either country's population – making it our planet's least populated region.
At a state level, Patagonia lies inside two countries: Chile and Argentina. Both countries have organized their Patagonian territories into non-equivalent administrative subdivisions: