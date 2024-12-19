© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trudeau could be GONE in a month
50 views • 6 months ago
Mirrored Content
Today on the Rachel Parker Show, Rachel is joined by the Conservative’s former national campaign spokesperson Anthony Koch to break down the latest in the failing Liberal government. Koch explains the impact of Chrystia Freeland’s exit from cabinet and whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can hold onto power.
