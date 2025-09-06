Explore and subscribe to FREEDOM HUB: https://your-mp.com/your-media-hub/

Mama Bear: You call the SHOTS

With Debbie Mize, VP/co-founder of Kansans for Health Freedom, Kansas Chapter Leader for Children’s Health Defense & Weston A. Price Foundation

Ever since Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., exploded onto the political scene around Health Freedom, Americans and humanity at large have learned about this epidemic of chronic disease. The way RFK explains it and how it’s caused by a synergistic toxification of our air, water, land, food and medicine - and how that pollution itself is caused by the capture of the bureaucracies by the industries government workers are supposed to regulate - has educated a growing army of citizens demanding a reversal of this epidemic. In Kansas that leading advocate is Ms. Mize.

While performing as most Health Freedom leaders do in state capitols to prevent any assault on exemptions to vaccine mandates (for kids to attend school), she has joined also the Safe Tech movement against Telecom’s rogue deployment of wireless radiation-emitting antennas outside our bedrooms with no idea on safe levels of radiation emissions, no informed consent to decline antenna placement and no avenue in the courts to sue industry for the harms their products are causing to our families.

It’s on her vaccine informed consent advocacy, though, that brings Debbie this week to Freedom Hub. Her organization is publishing, "Mama Bear: You Call the Shots… A Guide to Making Confident Health Choices", a book well-timed as for the third year in a row more parents than ever are choosing to spare their kids the chronic diseases for which several studies have reproduced results blaming vaccination for increasing the risk. pHARMa doesn’t want parents to connect over-vaccination to the real epidemic - chronic disease - and has embarked on a multi-million-dollar media campaign to oust RFK from Trump's cabinet. Frohman’s lobbying client NHF has an email everyone can send demanding government acknowledgement of this unvaxxed comparison bombshell (as well as establishing a federal right to decline chronic disease-aggravating injections).

Parents need to watch this show, because with the beginning of the school year they are receiving the annual harassment from school nurses to subject their kids to pediatricians who will kick them out for not vaccinating or, worse, report them to child-kidnapping government goons at Social Services. It is difficult to find a book with all the facts laid out in a way that is more of a resource guide, citing statistics, vaccine ingredients, warning labels, questions to ask their doctor and “Dear Mama” notes from other mamas, grandmothers and even a pediatrician. We hope this book will get into the hands of anyone who is responsible for making health decisions for our nation’s future.