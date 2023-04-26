Ava shared a video in which independent media analysts pointed out the pattern of financial fraud cases such as FTX bankruptcies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fct6l8b42
@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril 与 Live From America 的 Ryan Matta 一起讨论郭文贵先生案件的细节。
Ava分享了一段视频，当中的独立媒体分析人士指出了诸如FTX等破产案的金融诈骗案件的规律，成千上万的”愤怒的投资者“会去找 #SEC 要求联邦政府机构做些事，但是郭文贵先生的案件完全不同，因为没有任何”愤怒的投资者“。
Apr 24, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril invites Ryan Matta of Live From America to discuss the details of Miles Guo's case.
, thousands of "angry investors" will go to the #SEC to demand that federal government agencies do something, but The case of Miles Guo is completely different because there are no "angry investors".