BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Immunity & Vaccinations Master Class
Dr. Cage Says
Dr. Cage Says
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 5 months ago

This is an overview of some of the major points about how the vaccination process affects your immune system and your overall health.  Subjects covered include: 

  • basic immune system functioning  2:52
  • vaccine ingredients  2:58
  • vaccines & immune system development  9:45
  • vaccine history  11:25
  • vaccine introduction & disease incidence  15:07
  • vaccine results - do they work, are their side effects  21:54
  • the history of vaccine deceptions and propaganda﻿﻿  34:42
  • special information about covid  39:50
  • Summary and conclusions 53:25

This is an overview of some of the major points about how the vaccination process affects your immune system and your overall health.  Subjects covered include: 

Link to the Dr. Cage Immune System Video  https://www.brighteon.com/35da153f-1796-42c8-b248-9991af2b24fd

Link to the Dr. Cage Says Health Information website  https://www.drcagesays.org/

Link to the Dr. Cage Wellness Clinic website  https://www.drcagewellness.org/

Link to the Dr. Cage Longevity Program  https://www.drcagesays.org/longevity

Link to the Dr. Cage Annual Wellness Plan  https://www.drcagewellness.org/wellness-plan




Keywords
healthimmunityvaccinationsside effectsefficacyvaccine propaganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy