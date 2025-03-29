Immunity & Vaccinations Master Class

This is an overview of some of the major points about how the vaccination process affects your immune system and your overall health. Subjects covered include:

basic immune system functioning 2:52

vaccine ingredients 2:58

vaccines & immune system development 9:45

vaccine history 11:25

vaccine introduction & disease incidence 15:07

vaccine results - do they work, are their side effects 21:54

the history of vaccine deceptions and propaganda﻿﻿ 34:42

special information about covid 39:50

Summary and conclusions 53:25

