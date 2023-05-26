MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - WAR, FIREBALLS, VOLCANOES, OCEANS HEATING UP

WELCOME TO THE FINAL STRETCH.

Mexico Deploys 1000s Of Troops As Popocatépetl Volcano Rumbles, Millions Warned Of Possible Evacuation

https://www.infowars.com/posts/mexico-deploys-1000s-of-troops-as-popocatepetl-volcano-rumbles-millions-warned-of-possible-evacuation/

Darkness is imminent, be prepared with alternate light sources

May 17, 2023 – Saint Michael the Archangel says: “Beloved Ones of Our Lord and Savior, final events are coming to pass. Strengthen your faith through daily Communion with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let not your faith falter. Let your confidence in Our Lord, Jesus Christ be unwavering. Deception has intensified as wolves in sheep’s clothing inhabit the Church, weakening it from within. As the firmament is shaken, heavenly bodies have been loosed and will penetrate the earth’s atmosphere. Because darkness is imminent, be prepared with alternate light sources. Cataclysmic events will be magnified, unveiling the son of perdition who will bring about a false peace and a false sense of security.

People of God, pray for America, whose sovereignty is being questioned.

Beloved Ones of Our Lord and Savior, the time has come to pick up your spiritual weapons, and respond to our Blessed Mother’s call to prayer. Many Rosaries must be prayed faithfully, for these souls that are dominated by their unbelief. With my sword unsheathed, I stand ready with multitudes of angels to defend you from the wickedness and snares of the devil whose days are few in number. Thus, saith Your Watchful Defender.”

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5539-darkness-is-imminent-be-prepared-with-alternate-light-sources/





