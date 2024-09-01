01-09-24 CALL TO ACTION - THERMALS NEEDED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
01-09-24 Homeless To Independence Inc. Special Announcement - Outreach items needed!!
MEN'S THERMALS - TOP AND BOTTOMS!!!
SIZE XL, 2XL AND 3XL
Please bring them to:
Homeless To Independence Inc.'s One of a Kind Shop #258 in the
Quakertown Farmers Market
201 Station Rd.
Quakertown, PA 18951
We are next to exit #11, down by the Garden Spot Amish Bakery.
If you do not find it in your budget, please feel free to drop off a financial donation - we have a separate envelope specific for this in order to purchase the thermals.
I am attempting to work with a vendor here to possibly purchase at a more reasonable cost to get these thermals to those in need!
VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/jPS3MyUGAcQ
You can also make a financial donation here on our secure link:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/donate/
Please mark as "Thermals" -
Thank you so much for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!
