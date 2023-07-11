10-Year-Old Daughter Of Johnson & Johnson Employee Dies Suddenly 💉(2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
July 7, 2023
A father and Johnson & Johnson employee lost his 10-year old daughter named Kelsey. She passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” due to a brain injury that was brought on by a seizure. 💉(July 2023)
Dad believed the “science” and now his daughter is dead. This makes me more angry than you could ever imagine. These poor innocent children didn’t stand a chance.
