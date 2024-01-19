Speak Jesus into every situation

Jan 3, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: Speak Jesus everywhere you go. Since Jesus is the word, when you speak scripture, you are speaking Jesus. Since my word is the sword of the spirit, you can use your mouth as a weapon. When you praise and worship with my word, you are worshiping Jesus. Therefore, worship and praise are your weapons. Keep worshipping Jesus, praising Jesus, and speaking Jesus! #SpeakJesus #worshipisaweapon #praisejesus

