GLENN BECK | Texas DPS spokesperson Lt Chris Olivarez: “Texas is NOT backing down”

Glenn Beck · Texas DPS spokesperson Lt Chris Olivarez tells me “Texas is NOT backing down” after the Supreme Court’s razor wire ruling: “The National Guard is installing MORE barriers, more concertina wire, more fencing along the river.”





IT IS WORTH MENTIONING... Not everything is as it seems....





Michael Yon openly criticizes Abbott referring to him as a globalist puppet. He shared this post on his X/Twitter page, an article by Randy Clarke.





"For those just tuning in to the big battle of the Alamo at Shelby Park, let’s go back a few chapters. Those of us who have worked the border for decades and live here are not fooled by the rhetoric coming out of politicians and amplified by social media influencers with big followings on X.





The video below is the same Texas Guard that has been deployed to stand up to Biden. They can be seen here coordinating the delivery of migrants from a smuggler across from Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, a heavily controlled Gulf Cartel city. This was Sept 2021. They were just following the states orders at the time.





I took the video and I’ll link my story. This happened nightly to the tune of 300-400 crossings delivered by cartel smugglers to the Guard and then handed over to the Border Patrol.





Why is this point in the timeline important? Because by this time, 1.13 million migrants had entered Texas under the Biden Administration. Is that when a declaration of invasion by the state was signed? No.





It would take two more years and two million more migrants to enter. So, when the declaration did happen, is that when Texas began deporting the migrants to Mexico? No.





That’s when the political rhetoric and BS ramped into high gear. In September, we saw the Border Patrol cut wire to let migrants in, their story was to avoid a mass casualty event in a small town with limited medical resources.





Texas sued, the BP was enjoined from cutting the wire, problem solved, now the state could finally secure the border. No, last month, despite the Border Patrol not cutting the wire, nearly 5K migrants per day in Eagle Pass alone cruised through the fences and wire like it was dental floss.





Is that when actions were taken to repel the invasion by forcing migrants back to Mexico like some believe the Constitution allows the state to do? Yeah, No.





That’s when, through inaction, the state conceded only the federal government can remove the migrants and has supremacy over immigration matters. Case lost.





That’s also when there was no one else to blame and more magic wire was added and the political rhetoric was again amplified.





If you wait until 3 million migrants enter the state to consider it an invasion, did you really ever believe it yourself? Can you expect a court of law to believe it either?





The crappy case made by the state and previous actions might explain the latest court ruling going in the direction of clear statutory authority held by the Border Patrol, not a rogue Supreme Court.





But if you still believe any side in this mess that is pushing the conflict to a 2.5 mile tiny park between ground troops, state and federal agents to distract from the other 1,198 miles of Texas border with Mexico, keep watching, remember the politicians have told you this is a battle where the Constitution and states rights are at stake. Right….this border is open because of Biden’s policies and his invitation to surge the border. It remains open today despite what either side says."





