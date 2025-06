🌱 👨🌾 Benefits Of Getting Kids Into Gardens 🌞👩🌾

πŸ€πŸ§‘ Let’s talk about the amazing effects of getting kids outside and into gardens with Dr. Tina Marie (Waliczek) Cade, a Professor of Horticulture at Texas State University.



🌻 Over the past few decades, we’ve seen a shift where kids spend less time outdoors, missing out on nature’s classroom 🌍. But studies show incredible benefits when they do:



πŸ“š Better Science & Math Skills

Gardening is hands-on learning! Kids boost their science knowledge 🧬 and even apply math skills πŸ“ as they measure, plant, and watch things grow. 🌱



πŸ‘©πŸŒΎ Physical and Mental Well-being

Gardens are naturally relaxing spaces πŸ§˜β™€οΈ, helping kids relieve stress and find a break from screen time. They get to move around, dig in the dirt, and breathe fresh air! 🌬️πŸ’ͺ



πŸ‘« Encourages Social Skills and Responsibility

Working in a garden builds teamwork 🀝, patience, and accountability as kids learn to care for living things 🌷 and see the rewards of their effort over time.



😍β™₯ From stronger academic scores to healthier lifestyles, gardening is a gift that keeps on growing! 🌞



😊🀝 Let's get kids outside, learning, and having fun πŸ