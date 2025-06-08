BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Leonardo da Vinci: Inventor, Visionary, and Genius out of this World. Interview with Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
193 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 3 months ago

This is an interview with Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince, researchers and writers on Da Vinci's secret side, covering many aspects of his life, from the better known - him as inventor, scientist and artist - to the darker and more dangerous facets, including him as hoaxer, illusionist and even heretic. Plus a look at his intimate relationship with the Shroud of Turin. (He might not be the Messiah, but he was a very naughty boy!)


Time Stamps


00:05:18 Leonardo da Vinci vs Dogma

00:10:55 Leonardo da Vinci’s social life

00:14:50 Da Vinci vs social norms

00:24:31 Leonardo da Vinci - scientist & inventor

00:35:18 Da Vinci’s inventions reconstructed - with pictures

00:51:22 Leonardo da Vinci - anatomist

00:54:51 The Turin Shroud

01:09:01 How da Vinci fooled history - the experiment (with pictures)

01:24:49 Leonardo’s 500-year-old selfie

01:27:09 Leonardo in Drag

01:29:37 The replication for the BBC documentary

01:33:33 Salvator Mundi & The Turin Shroud

01:39:35 Da Vinci’s paintings & heresy

01:45:45 Our heretical poll

01:49:00 Leonardo, the trickster

01:54:04 Two enormous jokes on history

02:02:19 Lynn and Clive’s projects

02:07:03 Happy Birthday, Leo!


Visit Lynn and Clive at http://picknettprince.com/


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bi.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw

TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx


"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh


"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u


!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


Keywords
john the baptistilluminatiafterlifeshroud of turinknights templarjohanniteda vinci codemona lisadan brown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy