Leonardo da Vinci: Inventor, Visionary, and Genius out of this World. Interview with Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince

This is an interview with Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince, researchers and writers on Da Vinci's secret side, covering many aspects of his life, from the better known - him as inventor, scientist and artist - to the darker and more dangerous facets, including him as hoaxer, illusionist and even heretic. Plus a look at his intimate relationship with the Shroud of Turin. (He might not be the Messiah, but he was a very naughty boy!)
Time Stamps
00:05:18 Leonardo da Vinci vs Dogma
00:10:55 Leonardo da Vinci’s social life
00:14:50 Da Vinci vs social norms
00:24:31 Leonardo da Vinci - scientist & inventor
00:35:18 Da Vinci’s inventions reconstructed - with pictures
00:51:22 Leonardo da Vinci - anatomist
00:54:51 The Turin Shroud
01:09:01 How da Vinci fooled history - the experiment (with pictures)
01:24:49 Leonardo’s 500-year-old selfie
01:27:09 Leonardo in Drag
01:29:37 The replication for the BBC documentary
01:33:33 Salvator Mundi & The Turin Shroud
01:39:35 Da Vinci’s paintings & heresy
01:45:45 Our heretical poll
01:49:00 Leonardo, the trickster
01:54:04 Two enormous jokes on history
02:02:19 Lynn and Clive’s projects
02:07:03 Happy Birthday, Leo!
Visit Lynn and Clive at http://picknettprince.com/
