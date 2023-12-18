Hamas more popular since October 7

Israel's ongoing assault has damaged the Palestinian Authority's image, exposing its weaknesses and inability to defend its people in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, the popularity of Hamas seems to be on the rise. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from Ramallah.
