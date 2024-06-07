Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 6, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2297 - One of the best green shows this year. Ted goes into detail on cellular biology and epigenetics. What causes disease and sickness. How we are tied to God via our DNA. How to change your reality. The power of prayer! What the Blood of Jesus does! This is a must hear show on the very fabric of our reality. It is a MUST listen.