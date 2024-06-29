This Is About Victory

This Is Next Man Up

* It’s not going to stop until you make it stop.

* The only way you stop it is reciprocity.

* You have to go on offense.

* They’re not just going to give up.

* If you don’t quit, we win.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | WarRoom Battleground Episode 565 (28 June 2024)

https://rumble.com/v54ewss-warroom-battleground-ep-565-historical-day-at-the-supreme-court-media-conti.html