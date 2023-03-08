The former Malaysian president exposes the New World Order depopulation agenda.

At a March 9th, 2015 International Conference titled “The New World Order – A Recipe of War or Peace!” Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned that the ‘Elites want to reduce the world population to 1 Billion’ and will go to any length necessary to achieve their goal.



At the time when the New World Order has annunciated, the population of this world was only 3 billion. The intention was to reduce it to 1 billion. Now the population of the world is 7 billion. There would be a need to kill many billions of people or to starve them to death or to prevent them from giving birth in order to reduce the population of this world.”



