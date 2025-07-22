BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zelensky faces Trump’s 50-day deadline for peace, flight, or ‘death on a cold slab’ - Scott Ritter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
4
175 views • 1 month ago

Zelensky faces Trump’s 50-day deadline for peace, flight, or ‘death on a cold slab’ – Scott Ritter


Donald Trump’s push for a Ukraine peace deal within 50 days isn’t about pressuring Russia – it’s about getting rid of Zelensky, says former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.


🔊According to him, the US is giving Zelensky a deadline – and if there’s no deal, they’ll pull the plug on him.

“He can either leave the old-fashioned way, which is on an airplane with a suitcase full of money going to one of the many mansions that he's bought with American taxpayer funds over the course of the past decade, or he can die on a cold slab, shirtless with a bullet hole in his head,” Ritter said.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
