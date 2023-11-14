Illegals are refusing to stay at a shelter in NYC, demanding return to luxury hotel or home country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX: Illegal migrants are refusing to stay at a shelter in New York City, some are demanding to return to a luxury hotel, while others are returning to their home countries due to lack of work. NEWSMAX's Mike Carter reports.
