WIRELESS BODY AREA NETWORK (WBAN) - THE NEW MANHATTAN PROJECT -- WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION -- HOPE & TIVON
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
202 views • 11/21/2023

Researchers Hope & Tivon are back with a blockbuster report about what they call the new Manhattan Project: You and the wireless body network and internet of everything. THIS is WHY the CORPORATE GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE AND THEIR MILLIONS OF MINIONS AROUND THE WORLD rolled out the C.O.V.I.D. PLANdemic and the graphene death shots globally.

From the Industry that is bringing you transhumanism, Hope and Tivon explain the technology that has been erected throughout our society through the wireless body area network (WBAN). Learn the basics about biosensors in a graphenated population and how it's all leading to the New World Order plan of population control in a 15 minute smart city prison planet.

The Internet of Bodies (IoB) term "was coined in 2016??". It describes connected devices that monitor the human body, collects physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information over a wireless or hybrid network. The Internet of Bodies and the Internet of Things falls under the broader IoT solutions umbrella.

Here's Hope & Tivon's full report for sharing:
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/wireless-body-area-network-the-new-manhattan-project/ref/6/ 

Keywords
5gnwonew world order6gtranshumanismbiosensorscovid injectionswbanglobalist crime syndicatewireless body area networkgraphene injectionswireless global globalist controlwar against god and his creation
