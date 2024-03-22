BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHILD ABUSE- netflix documentary THE PROGRAM -
BeadHappyDBA
BeadHappyDBA
206 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 03/22/2024

ABOUT OUR CHILDREN: I will leave you with this email from James Corbett 3.22.24 in my inbox this morning. If you made it this far thanks for reading, no one ususually gets this far. This is a re-post from jame's corbett after the birth of his second child in 2016  sent to him from'...from a listener named David...:

'as you probably know, having two healthy wonderful children make you the luckiest person n the world.  No amount of money could ever replace the gift you just received. If only other people in the world could better understand this, the world would be a far better place..."

Thank you Katherine Kubler and others for your courage  to direct The Program.

I upload once again here the 2021my letter about midwest academy's court appearace in 2021. He finally went to jail in 2023. 

Keywords
human traffickingchild abusenetflixchild traffickingthe programdocumentary the programkatherine kublermidwest academy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy