Katie Halper, Aaron Mate: Useful Idiots Monday Mourning (9th October 2023) (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
38 views • 10/10/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/-r89HAi_SvM?si=Tf0qha2iltKty5vh

#MondayMourningFor $5 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and chat live with Katie and Aaron in the Absurd Arena at http://usefulidiotspodcast.com


Or find us on Locals at http://usefulidiots.locals.com


Join the Absurd Arena live chat with Katie and Aaron every Tuesday at 12pm est at https://usefulidiotspodcast.com/chat


Katie Halper and Aaron Maté go over the worst moments of the Sunday morning news shows that they watch so you don’t have to.


Join Katie and Aaron with your questions right after the stream at Callin Just download the free app to ask a question or listen on the web.



If it's Monday Morning, it's #MondayMourning

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
