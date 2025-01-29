BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Navigating Economic Uncertainty with Mike Lindell and Carlos Cortez
The Lindell Report
The Lindell ReportCheckmark Icon
7 views • 7 months ago

Join Mike Lindell and Carlos Cortez as they delve into pressing economic concerns facing today's consumers, exploring the impact of rising shipping costs and the broader ramifications of current political agendas. Carlos Cortez, founder of America First Retirement Plan, offers a fresh perspective on managing retirement funds amidst unpredictable market risks and political turbulence.

This episode sheds light on the challenges, such as inflated shipping costs and deflationary pressures, that affect businesses daily. Discover how the America First Retirement Plan aims to prioritize client values, ensuring financial security without supporting unwanted social agendas.

Throughout the discussion, the impending issues of AI, taxation, and social security are brought into focus, highlighting the importance of a strategic approach in safeguarding assets against future financial crises. Don’t miss this insightful conversation, which aims to equip listeners with the knowledge to make informed decisions in the uncertain economic landscape.

mike lindellfrank speechlindell tv
