Barbara O'Neill - The Wonder of Law-The 8 Laws of Health & More - From Sickness to Health - 5 of 10 (2016)

There are 8 laws of health that govern our physical body. Did you know God has put in place laws to protect our mental and spiritual health also? What are these laws of health? What happens if we break them?

In this presentation, Barbara O’Neill discusses the laws of health that govern our physical, mental, and moral being. She also covers consequences of breaking those laws.

The wonder of law is that keeping God’s laws of health results in physical, mental, spiritual wellness. Adherence to God’s laws erects a barrier against the adversary who goes about seeking whom he may devour and destroy. Discover the laws God has put in place to protect your health!

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.

