Occupation Forces Demolish a House in Al-Walaja

The occupation forces demolished a house in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem, owned by Nisreen Khaled Abu Rizk, with an area of 60 square metres and five people living in it.

For the second time in six months, the occupation forces demolished a house belonging to Abu Rizk family in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem.

Interview: Nisreen Abu Rizk

Interview: Ahmed Amarneh's father

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 02/01/2025

