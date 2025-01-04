BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Occupation Forces Demolish a House in Al-Walaja
FreePalestineTV
23 followers
41 views • 6 months ago

 The occupation forces demolished a house in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem, owned by Nisreen Khaled Abu Rizk, with an area of 60 square metres and five people living in it.

For the second time in six months, the occupation forces demolished a house belonging to Abu Rizk family in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem. 

Interview: Nisreen Abu Rizk

 

Interview: Ahmed Amarneh's father

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 02/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazawest bankramallahal aqsa flood
