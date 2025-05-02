The Pharisee & The Tax Collector

#pharisee #taxcollector #parable #salvation #Miracle #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #DavidMalam #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship





The story of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector is a foundational parable for correctly understanding how God wants us to approach Him. David Malam is back at Chartridge with yet more unmissable real-life stories that help illustrate this famous Bible story.





https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFsS9v92WagSFvsvBV-IsyUU





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a friendly fellowship and would love you to visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is wheelchair friendly, with an accessible toilet.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Filmed on Sunday, 27th April 2025.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.