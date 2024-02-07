Chad Wolf: Border security bill isn’t in America’s best interest

Just the News | Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf says the Senate border security bill has too many concerning provisions to be passed as is. “I think the conclusion is pretty clear that this is not a bill for the American people and that’s why I’m not in support of it,” says Wolf.

This border bill is complex. We’re still going through it in detail and while there are a few bright spots, there are major red flags that require further examination - several which Sen. Murphy outlines below. Here we go:

(1)Overall, the bill fails to bolster existing and proven policies like Remain in Mexico and others. It creates overly complicated new procedures that have not been tested and, I’m afraid, will make it less efficient to render consequences or benefits.

(2) It puts an enormous amount of authority and funding into USCIS and specifically the asylum section. It bloats the USCIS bureaucracy further - exactly the wrong place to put additional funding and authorities. While at the same time failing to give ICE or CBP enough tools (beyond more officers) to secure the border and enforce the law.

(3) According to Sen. Murphy asylum adjudications will be non-adversarial. Adversarial means that the government is actually questioning claims - the way it should be. This takes the authority away from Immigration Judges and ICE attorneys to question the validity of claims and gives it to a USCIS asylum officer alone.

(4) According to Sen. Murphy, illegal aliens get work permits immediately. This is a HUGE pull factor that will incentivize more illegal crossings.

(5) Government funded attorneys for UACs - a population which has skyrocketed under Biden.

(6) Border triggering authority has a day cap per year (which makes little sense if there is a true border surge occurring) and sunsets after three years. Yet, all the other provisions have no sunset.

(7) Inclusion of family based visas, employment visas for high skilled workers - neither of which addresses this crisis.



