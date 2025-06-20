BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Screw Teflon!! Stainless vs Cast Iron Pans!!
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
Follow
83 views • 2 months ago

🍳 Still using Teflon? We need to talk.

 Today I’m testing cast iron vs. stainless steel so you can cook like a pro — without the toxic coating 😬

 Which pan is more nonstick? Which cooks more evenly? Which one wins the lazy breakfast showdown? Let’s find out!

👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🚫🧊

 I only cook with two kinds of pans:

🪨 Cast iron (heavy but dependable)

https://amzn.to/4kB0rO0



✨ 5-ply stainless steel (fancy and fast) I’m using Cutco but here’s something similar

https://amzn.to/4dz7jt1



Here’s what I tested — same burner, same oil, same time:

🥞 Pancakes



🍳 Fried eggs



🍞 Stovetop toast with my sourdough



📊 The results:

Stainless steel: heats up FAST, but uneven — leaves hot spots



Cast iron: takes longer to heat, but cooks perfectly even 🧡



Both: nonstick if you preheat and oil like a boss 😎



Teflon: not even invited to the party ✌️



Bonus tip: Cast iron absorbs oil and adds flavor. Stainless keeps things crisp.

 You really can’t go wrong as long as you ditch the chemicals and cook smart.

👉 Want more real kitchen tests, shelf-stable meals, and gear that actually works?

 Visit LoadedPotato.org for recipes, meal plans, grocery calculators, and everything you need to ditch your fridge and still eat amazing food 🛒🍳🥔

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

--------------------------------------------------------------

#CastIronVsStainless #HealthyCookware #DitchTeflon #NonstickAlternatives #StainlessSteelSkillet #CastIronCooking #SimpleKitchenTools #KitchenHacks #PanTest #TeflonFree #EggHack #PancakeTest #ToastChallenge #FridgeFreeCooking #LazyMomCooking #CookwareComparison #EvenCooking #PantryCooking #StovetopCooking #BreakfastExperiments #LoadedPotatoOrg #PrepperKitchen #ShelfStableMeals #NoFridgeNeeded #EmergencyCooking #BudgetFriendlyGear #PantryStaples #KitchenWithoutFridge #SurvivalCooking #FridgeFreeFood


Keywords
cast iron cookingpantry cookingloadedpotatofridge free mealslazy mom cookingcast iron vs stainless steelcookware comparisonnonstick alternativesditch teflonhealthy cookwarecamping cookingcamping cookwaresurvival pansstove testcooking without teflonegg testpancake teststovetop toastprepper kitchenshelf stable cookingstainless steel skilletkitchen gear reviewemergency cookware
