Screw Teflon!! Stainless vs Cast Iron Pans!!

I only cook with two kinds of pans:

🪨 Cast iron (heavy but dependable)

✨ 5-ply stainless steel (fancy and fast) I’m using Cutco but here’s something similar

Here’s what I tested — same burner, same oil, same time:

🥞 Pancakes









🍳 Fried eggs









🍞 Stovetop toast with my sourdough









📊 The results:

Stainless steel: heats up FAST, but uneven — leaves hot spots









Cast iron: takes longer to heat, but cooks perfectly even 🧡









Both: nonstick if you preheat and oil like a boss 😎









Teflon: not even invited to the party ✌️









Bonus tip: Cast iron absorbs oil and adds flavor. Stainless keeps things crisp.

You really can’t go wrong as long as you ditch the chemicals and cook smart.

