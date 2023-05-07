End Time's Deluge of Sociopathic Tendencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily you're observing increases in overt and covert aggressiveness. Bullying, shootings, and fights are everywhere lately. It sounds biblical, doesn't it? It is. Whether the violence is driven by narcissism, psychopathy, sociopathy or sociopathic tendencies, its increasing in our cities! What does the Bible say about it? What should we do about it?