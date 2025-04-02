The Russian Tu-22M3 crash site in the Irkutsk region - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage from the Russian Tu-22M3 crash site in the Irkutsk region.
Debris from the missile carrier is scattered along the route.
The crew of the crashed Tu-22 bomber was able to divert the faulty machine away from the populated area and only then left the falling plane.
As a result, 3 pilots survived, 1 died.
The causes of the disaster will be determined by a commission.