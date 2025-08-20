BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trust In The One Who Created You
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 4 weeks ago

I want to talk to you today about one of the top ten scriptures that everyone knows by heart. It is my life verse and I have it tattooed on my right arm.


Pro 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Pro 3:6  In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.


We had an evangelist from India visit our church a few weeks back and he taught us the meaning of the word ”Trust”.


Guys listen to me, You need to find a good, independent, King James, Baptist Church, it exposes You to some great teaching.


We have guest preachers and evangelists drop by on a regular basis and You learn so much from them. 


I guarantee You you attend a good Bible believing, KJV, Baptist Church and Your life will improve, Praying folks.


See that word “Trust” the actual Hebrew meaning is “Integrity.

Do You trust in Gods integrity? “God can not lie”


Keywords
trumpnewsmoviesurvivalmusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingsalsakaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy