Trust In The One Who Created You

I want to talk to you today about one of the top ten scriptures that everyone knows by heart. It is my life verse and I have it tattooed on my right arm.





Pro 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Pro 3:6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.





We had an evangelist from India visit our church a few weeks back and he taught us the meaning of the word ”Trust”.





Guys listen to me, You need to find a good, independent, King James, Baptist Church, it exposes You to some great teaching.





We have guest preachers and evangelists drop by on a regular basis and You learn so much from them.





I guarantee You you attend a good Bible believing, KJV, Baptist Church and Your life will improve, Praying folks.





See that word “Trust” the actual Hebrew meaning is “Integrity.

Do You trust in Gods integrity? “God can not lie”



