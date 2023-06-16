The John Moore Show | June 16, 2023 | Hour 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Berryhill talks about communication, HAM, FM/AM radio stations, and more. OPEN LINES (Marie Lasater joins a few minute early at the end of the hour.) Marie Lasater, coroner of Texas County, Missouri, talks about health, fluoride, vaccine deaths, and more. Prepper Tip: Work on your physical fitness.