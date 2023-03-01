Gold Demand Hits 55-Year High As Recession Signals Flash Red

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guess what's rearing its ugly head again? That would be more inflation. And guess what's happening with interest rates? I'm going show you that plus I'm going to show you why this is not going to be any kind of soft landing, but that this whole monetary system has to and is already in the process of resetting. 📖
Chapters: 0:00 Inflation & Interest Rates
1:17 Global Yield Curve Inversion
5:54 Personal Consumption Expenditures
13:03 Corporate Profits
14:41 Four Horsemen of Apocalypse
19:03 Bankruptcies on the Rise
23:23 Central Bank Gold Demand
