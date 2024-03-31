Self Assembly Nanotechnology Live Blood Darkfield Microscopy: A Review in Images - Dr. Ana Mihalcea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode I discuss the mechanism of self-assembly nanotechnology in live blood. This is a review in
images, and I discuss the patterns seen that are repeated and can be verifiably understood as
construction sites and presence of the technology in the blood.
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in
Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging
clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light
Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”
(www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue
Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and
treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/
Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19
injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.
Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and
disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.
She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement
https://nationalarm.org/board/.
She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/