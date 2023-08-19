Former U.N. employee | The Next PHASE of the N.W.O | Clare Edwards

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Specific Targeting to produce - on going justifications of insane actions & tyranny, already planned for.
Ignorance is bliss . . . . . but only for a limited time . . . . . . .
https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/claire-edwards-what-is-the-real-5g-agenda-and-why-the-frantic-hurry-to-deploy-it
Coventry hospital in the UK - testing 5G for their ambulance service - and birds just dropped dead all around.
https://www.sott.net/article/424669-Three-NHS-workers-die-suddenly-while-working-for-same-toxic-ambulance-trust-Could-5G-be-related