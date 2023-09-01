On the Ground: "Same Pattern Over & Over" - Maui, Katrina, Paradise, etc... w/ Reinette Senum (2of2)









Show Overview:

Reinette Senum, independent journalist and former mayor, joins the program to share her experiences on the ground in Katrina, Paradise and elsewhere. She will compare those experiences to what she is seeing in Maui. The pattern is disturbing, but there are solutions to this madness that we discuss. You can follow Reinette on her Substack at https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/





