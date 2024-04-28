© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almost 400 Bodies Found at Nasser Hospital in Gaza
- Executed with their hands tied behind their backs.
- 20 were buried alive. Women and children were not spared. 2024/04/26
