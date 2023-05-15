The smuggling route in Yuma, Arizona at the Mexican border.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You are looking at the smuggling route in Yuma, Arizona used to get into the United States from the Mexico border.
THIS is how the illegal migrants who just entered after the expiration of Title 42 left the area…
If they do this here, just imagine what kind of FILTH will be left behind in our communities… well now you dont have to imagine.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1657871671926161408