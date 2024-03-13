© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Director Wray testifies before congress: Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf on concerns of ISIS ties to smugglers at the border as Biden says he won’t take executive action to deter illegal immigration.
Chad Wolf: This is the most vulnerable we've been since 9/11