ARE THE VACCINATED MARKED WITH A NUMBER❓ MY TEST RESULTS [VᵳB'ᵴ SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY CONFIRMED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
1
349 views • 4 months ago

What is a Mac address? What did I see with a Bluetooth scanner? Is this the Mark of the Beast? Why does God hate his people being numbered so much?

You can watch this video and others in full on our website:

https://sjwellfire.com/

.

News:

https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/


Teachings:

https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/


Dreams:

https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/


Chat with us on Gab:

https://gab.com/sjwellfire

.

If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially:

https://sjwellfire.com/support/

.


Are the Vaccinated Marked with a Number?, My Test Results


Source: https://odysee.com/@SJWellFire:a/131MacNumber:b


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tfssw


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

Keywords
multi pronged attackfinal days reportsjwellfire-comship-in-a-bottle theory of covid19biological wifi
