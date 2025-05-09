ARE THE VACCINATED MARKED WITH A NUMBER❓ MY TEST RESULTS [VᵳB'ᵴ SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE THEORY CONFIRMED]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is a Mac address? What did I see with a Bluetooth scanner? Is this the Mark of the Beast? Why does God hate his people being numbered so much?
Are the Vaccinated Marked with a Number?, My Test Results
Source: https://odysee.com/@SJWellFire:a/131MacNumber:b
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tfssw
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine