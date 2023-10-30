BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Unexplored Connection Between Psychoactive Drugs & Mass Shootings | Matt Walsh
The Unexplored Connection Between Psychoactive Drugs And Mass ShootingsMatt Walsh | Ep. 1252


Today on the Matt Walsh Show, there is a question that very few people are asking about all of the mass shootings that have been happening all over the country. What psychiatric drugs are these killers on, and are the drugs actually helping to cause these violent episodes? There's a very good reason to think the answer to that question is yes.


Also, Jamaal Bowman gets a slap on the wrist for pulling a fire alarm on Capitol Hill. But now that we have the full video of the incident we can see for sure that his story is a lie. And the American Academy of Pediatrics has been hit with a major lawsuit by a detransitioner. Is the flood gate finally opening? We'll talk about all of that and more today on the Matt Walsh Show.

Ep.1252


