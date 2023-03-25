BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Billionaire Welfare Queen Wants Bailout of San Francisco Real Estate Holders
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 03/25/2023

David Sacks of the Allin podcast is advocating that commercial real estate holders in the city of San Francisco be bailed out because no one wants to rent the buildings any longer. He successfully helped petition the government to bail out depositors in Silicon Valley Bank, and now wants to extend welfare payments to high net worth individuals in one of the richest cities on the planet, which has been completely mismanaged by American leftists and the Democratic Party.#sanfrancisco #allinpodcast #davidsacks #bailout


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more


Keywords
democratsleftistsfederal reservegavin newsomsan franciscoreal estatelondon breedsan francisco homelessbail outshopliftingcommercial real estatewolkdavid sacksdemocrat policiescrereal estate pricesopen air drug marketwelfare queenfed bail outsan francisco commercial real estatesan francisco drug marketbillionaire welfare queendavid sacks bail out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy